Kenneth STRAIGHT

STRAIGHT, Kenneth Raymond "Doodle" 65, of St. Petersburg, passed away July 25, 2020, in his home surrounded by family after a long courageous battle with Kidney disease. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Valerie Straight; his daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Justin Paulton; his brothers, Jim Shipley (Marie), Dennis Straight (Linda) and Steve Straight (Marie); and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Virginia Straight. He attended Northeast High School then completed an apprenticeship in welding, plumbing and pipefitting. As a journeyman he worked many places across the country as a welder and pipefitter. In the late 1980s, he started his own business in Largo, Straight Polarity Welding. He enjoyed boating, fishing, golf, motorcycle riding, being a Tampa bay Lightning season ticket holder and most of all his furry companion, Maggie, and time spent with his family and friends entertaining and cooking. He was very excited to recently find out that he was going to be a first time grandfather to grandson, Jaxon Kenneth, due December 22, 2020. Doodle will be loved and missed dearly by all. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date.



