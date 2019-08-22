TRAN, Kenneth Canh passed away on Aug. 16. 2019. He was a caring and loving family man. He was honest and loyal. Kenneth lived with dignity. He was an officer with Vietnamese Army, working closely with the U.S.A. He is survived by his wife, Phuong Nguyen; one daughter and three sons; and four grandchildren. Services will be at Sorensen Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 24, starting at 10 am, with 1 pm service. Sorensen Funeral Home SorensenFuneralHome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 22, 2019