Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Kenneth Walter Hayes Obituary
HAYES, Kenneth Walter Sr.

72, of Dunedin, passed away on May 27, 2019 with complications from ALS. Ken is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda, and his daughter, Kimberley Perenich (Mark); one grandson, Connor Hayes; and his step-granddaughters, Olivia and Lucy Hobday. Ken was predeceased by his son, Kenny Hayes Jr., and several nieces and nephews. Ken's love for family, God, and Country was evident in his everyday life. Ken was an Air Force Veteran, serving in Thailand and Korea during the Vietnam War Era and received the Bronze Star "For outstanding performance of duty under extremely difficult conditions." Visitation will be held Sunday June 2, 2019 from 4-6 pm, and services will be on Monday, at 10 am, in the Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the ALS Association of Florida.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 30, 2019
