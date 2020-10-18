Kenneth Williams

WILLIAMS, Kenneth E. 79, of Safety Harbor died Sunday, October 11, 2020. Ken graduated from Boca Ciega High School in 1959. Following graduation, he served in the Marines and his careers ranged from sales, transportation and commercial pilot. Ken was very proud of being a fifth generation de scendant of the Thomas Dowdy Williams family that settled in Florida in the 1830s. His interests varied from genealogy research, reading, sports and kayaking. Ken loved his vacations in the North Carolina mountains and riding his motorcycle with his wife Bridget through the Blue Ridge Mountains. Survivors are his wife of 28 years, Bridget of Safety Harbor; son, Todd (Clorissa) Williams of Georgetown, IN; brother, Dan (Joan) Williams of Ormond Beach, FL, brother, Ben (Barbara) Williams of St. Petersburg, FL; sisters-in-law, Norma Williams of Valdosta, GA and Ishalene (Craig Smith) McQuillen of Roswell, GA; grandchildren, Alisha (Brandon) Riley, Jeremy (Sarah) Williams, and Riley Williams of Indiana; two great-grandchildren, Maximus Cody Riley and Vera Rose Riley of Indiana; stepchildren, Cherie (Kevin) King of Connecticut, Todd (Sheri) Cancelliere of Florida, and Sean (Kate) Cancelliere of Florida; step grandchildren, Maximus Hester, Violet, Shannon, Andrew, Sean, Nick, Lily, Taylor, Hunter, Sydney, Matt, and Katie. He will be greatly missed by his loving cat, Molly McGuire, his "Irish Catholic Kitty". Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Lionel and Leona Williams of St. Petersburg, FL and brother, Richard Williams of Valdosta, GA. The family would like to thank Suncoast Hospice Empath Health Care Center in Palm Harbor and their staff for the care and compassion they extended to Ken. A private family burial will take place at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store