Kenneth WILSON

WILSON, Kenneth Hugo US Army (Ret.) passed away August 28, 2020. He retired to Clearwater after 40 years with United Airlines. He was a member of VFW Post 2473 in Clearwater and served on the Honor-Guard at American Legion Post 238 in Safety Harbor. Predeceased by his son, Roger Wilson. He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Pirkle; his sons, Stephen Wilson (Theresa) and Scott Pirkle of Clearwater; daughter, Ann of Dover, Delaware; 12 grandchildren; and brothers, Wayne, Gerald, and Garry Wilson of Pennsylvania. Sunset Point Cremation



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store