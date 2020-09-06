1/
Kenneth WILSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILSON, Kenneth Hugo US Army (Ret.) passed away August 28, 2020. He retired to Clearwater after 40 years with United Airlines. He was a member of VFW Post 2473 in Clearwater and served on the Honor-Guard at American Legion Post 238 in Safety Harbor. Predeceased by his son, Roger Wilson. He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Pirkle; his sons, Stephen Wilson (Theresa) and Scott Pirkle of Clearwater; daughter, Ann of Dover, Delaware; 12 grandchildren; and brothers, Wayne, Gerald, and Garry Wilson of Pennsylvania. Sunset Point Cremation

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Point Funeral Home - Clearwater
2689 Sunset Point Road
Clearwater, FL 33759
(727) 723-3020
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved