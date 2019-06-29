KAPLAN, Kerry Joseph MD
69, of Palm Harbor, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on June 27, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Louisville, Kentucky on June 23, 1950 to Barbara and Robert Kaplan, Kerry spent his childhood in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He attended Northwestern University where he obtained his undergraduate and medical degrees and completed his training in Cardiology and Critical Care. Kerry began his practice in Chicago at Northwestern University, where he met Debbie, the love of his life and best friend. They started their life together in Chicago and in 1988 moved their growing family to Florida where Kerry started Coastal Cardiology Consultants, later known as The Heart and Vascular Institute of Florida. Kerry had a brilliant mind and was a beloved member of the medical community known by all for his kindness, compassion, and exceptional care of patients. A highly respected leader in the community, he served on numerous Boards including Temple Ahavat Shalom, The Florida Holocaust Museum, and Jewish Family Services. He was President of the Mease Medical Staff and a member of multiple Mease Morton Plant Boards.
Kerry loved spending time with his family. Nothing brought him more joy than his wife, Debbie; and their children, Lauren, Zachary, Jori and Alyson. They were the sunshine in his life, and he was so proud of all they had accomplished. He inspired them with his love, intelligence and deep compassion for others. Kerry will be missed dearly, especially his smile, kindness, sense of humor, humility and beautiful fighting spirit. Kerry is survived by his wife, Debbie; children, Lauren Achurra (Kiko), Zachary (Marissa), Jori and Alyson; grandchildren, Sienna, Kayden and Bria Achurra; brothers, David (Kathy Smachlo) and Jack (Joanne Altman); mother-in-law, Elaine Maller; and sisters-in-law, Ilene Goodelman (Arthur) and Jami Schulman (Brian).
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2 pm at Temple Ahavat Shalom located at 1575 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34683.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: University of Florida Fixel Institute for Neurological Diseases P.O. Box 100243 Gainesville, FL 32610 https://fixel.ufhealth.org/ or The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center Endocrine Neoplasia Patient Travel Donors Fund (please specify on correspondence) P.O. Box 4486 Houston, TX 77210-4486 www.mdanderson.org (Select box "I'd like to choose where my donation will go." Then select "Other" and enter "Endocrine Patient Travel Donors Fund.") David C. Gross Funeral Homes
