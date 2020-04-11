Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin FERGUSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FERGUSON, Kevin B. 86, of Largo, FL went home to be with the heavenly father March 21, 2020. The angels gently took him away while holding hands with his beloved wife of 45 years. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1934 to Thomas John and Anna Kelly-Ferguson, Kevin was an army veteran during the Korean conflict and after leaving the military found his calling in public service as a police officer. While at the Supreme Court of the United States Police, an arm of the US Marshals Service, he rose to Senior Lt. and second in command before retiring with 35 years of distinguished service. Kevin lived and raised a family while living in Gainesville, VA where he resided for 30 years before moving to Florida. After moving to Florida Kevin found a love for fishing, doing projects at home and for community, going out to eat with friends, and being involved in his local government. Kevin was a Eucharistic Minister and usher at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church allowing him to stay active in his faith. Kevin was liked by all who knew him and he will be greatly missed. Kevin was predeceased by his parents; two sisters, Anna Scheetz and Helen Conlan and two brothers, Ronald and Edmund. Kevin is survived by his wife Gerry of Largo; son, Walter Ferguson (Rose), of Glen Allen, VA; daughter, Patty Wyman of Richmond, VA; and stepsons, Mark Lemons (Holly) of Lehigh Acres, FL and Matthew Lemons (Shoufeng) of Annandale, VA. He is also survived by two brothers, three sisters-in-law, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous extended family and friends. Kevin will be interred at Stonewall Memorial Gardens located in Manassas, VA. Memorial services will be held at a later date due to Covid19 pandemic.

