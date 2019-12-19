GILLOTTE, Kevin Francis 70, of New Port Richey, FL., died Tuesday, November 26 2019 at Marliere Hospice Care Center, New Port Richey, FL. He was born in Geneva, NY, and moved here from Chicago, IL in 1980. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War as an engineer on a Riverine Patrol Boat PBR and was the recipient of a Purple Heart and the Navy Cross. He was a lifetime member of the post 4412 in Hudson, FL. He sold cars for 26 years at New Port Lincoln Mercury in New Port Richey, FL. Survivors include his daughter, Jessica Gillotte; and his grandson, Kevin Gillotte. A graveside service will be held 2:30 pm Thursday, December 19, 2018, at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. A celebration of life will take place immediately after at post 4412 located at 9734 Dick St., Hudson, FL 34669.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 19, 2019