GOTTO, Kevin 47, of Trinity, FL, died July 27, 2020. He is now with his late wife, Amy Warren Gotto, who died in 2011. Kevin is survived by his parents, Mary Ellen and Frank; brother, Eric (Diane); aunt, Chris Hoke (Al Tuttle) and aunt, Marlene Pershing. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Marliere Hospice Care Center, New Port Richey, FL. DobiesFH/Seven Springs



