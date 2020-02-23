Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Hemstreet. View Sign Service Information Merritt Funeral Home and Crematory 4095 Mariner Blvd Spring Hill , FL 34609 (352)-686-6649 Send Flowers Obituary

HEMSTREET, Kevin K. born December 31, 1964, went home to be with the Lord on February 18, 2020 after a long, hard-fought battle with brain cancer. He leaves a legacy of Christian faith, love, and service to all who knew him. He will be dearly missed by his father and mother, Dick and Carla Hemstreet; his siblings, Mark (Kathy), Melody (Kelly), and Lisa; his loving bride of 13 years, Rose; his nine children, Michael (Hanna), Kevin, Ashley, Melissa, Toby (Jamie), Chad (Amber), Joshua, Brett (Martika), and Kenny; his seven grandchildren and other family members, friends, and co-workers. Kevin attended college in Michigan and at PHSC before starting a career with James Rosenquist, Inc. in 1990. His work allowed him to enjoy the company of his employers and coworkers who became like family to him during his 30 years of employment. He loved going on family vacations, and playing with his kids and grandkids. He loved his job and he was blessed to "work" in some amazing places with some amazing people all over the world. As amazing as his job was, Kevin's true passion was faithfully serving the Lord. He has been a member at Spring Hill Baptist Church for 18 years. He served faithfully as a trustee and in the AWANA ministry. One of his most loved activities at church was the AWANA Grand Prix where he used his woodworking skills to cut out the cars for the children and workers. He also enjoyed the TNT campout for many years. Kevin enjoyed studying God's Word. His favorite bible verse is John 3:16 and he said many times during his illness that if one person would be saved through his testimony, it would all be worth it. Because of his faith in Jesus Christ, Kevin is in Heaven in the presence of his Lord and Savior, and Kevin is now more alive than he ever was here on earth. Kevin lived with joy and always tried to brighten someone's day. He had a very funny and mischievous personality that could make you smile and laugh just being around him. We will miss him dearly but we will not mourn as those who have no hope (1 Thessalonians 4:13), we know we will see him again in Heaven. We rejoice in Kevin's passing to glory because he is now pain-free and no longer suffering in his earthly body. A time of visitation will be held at Spring Hill Baptist Church on Saturday, February 29, from 10-11 am, followed by a Celebration of Life service beginning at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse. Merritt Funeral Home (352) 686-6649

