LEVI, Kevin A. beloved husband, son, brother, and friend, died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was 42 years old. A highly regarded Sheriff's Deputy of 15 years and a beloved member of his community, Kevin was dedicated, passionate, and devoted to the care of others. He was known just as much for his sense of humor as he was his sense of style. To those who knew and loved him, Kevin was sweet, smart, strong, and silly, a prolific giver of both bear hugs and vocal opinions. He was the epitome of class and grace. Kevin had a way of making everyone feel loved, and everyone loved him just as much. He will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife, Lauren Levi; his mother, Deborah Sciacca; his stepfather, Chuck Sciacca; his father, Kenneth Levi; his sister, Melanie Levi; his in-laws, Jeffrey and Kim Britt; and friends and family. He also leaves behind their two beloved German Shepherds, Cain and Samantha Levi. Services will be held in his honor on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 4 pm at First Baptist Church of St. Petersburg, 1900 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg 33702. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to GoFundMe's LEO Funeral Costs page to assist Lauren and their families with his services, page can be found by searching "Lauren Levi" on the site. Serenity Funeral Home serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020