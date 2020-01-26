MORAN, Kevin will forever be remembered for his love of family and service within the Pubic Safety Sector. He passed away unexpectedly in his sleep Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 66. Kevin lived in Tampa for the past 20 years but was born in New Paltz, NY to Paul and Joan Moran. After high school, Kevin rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant during his four year tenure in the United States Army. Upon discharge, he entered the fire department and became the youngest fire chief in the State of Florida. He also served as a corporate trainer for a large Public Safety firm before working as a bus driver for 20 years. More than anything, Kevin loved spending time with his family, particularly his grandchildren, Justice and Mia. During his time with them, Kevin developed a fascination with photography. More often than not, his grandchildren were his favorite subjects. Kevin also enjoyed travel with his wife and their friends. At home, he immersed himself in history, reading, crossword puzzles and planning his next cruise. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian and is survived by his wife of 39 years, Margaret; daughters, Jennifer Wright (Brandon) and Beth Slother (Cory); grandchildren, Justice Wright and Mia Slother; mother, Joan Moran; brothers, Dennis (Angela), Jimmy (Christine), Billy (Pam Pressnall); sisters, Betty and Margaret Figueroa (Willie); best friend, David Jessamy, as well as 17 nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, from 11 am to 1 pm with a funeral service to follow at 1 pm at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 605 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa, FL 33609. Donations may be made in Kevin's honor to 3strandcord.org. Please visit Kevin's online guestbook at: www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020