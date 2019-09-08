Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin O'DONNELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

O'DONNELL, Kevin David 73, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully, Aug. 8, 2019, at Bay Pines VA Hospital. He was born February 19, 1946 in West Chester County, NY and growing up in Tampa. After graduating from high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Turkey as an attaché to NATO. He attended Northern Michigan University, was student body president, and was in the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. He was preceded in death by parents, Brendan and Grace O'Donnell (Fullerton); brother, Brendan; and his beloved wife, Pamela. Surviving are his son, Patrick; grandchildren, Christian, Connor, and Chelsea; brother, Sean; and sisters, Estelle, Peggy, and Maureen. His life was marked by great generosity, sincere concern for his fellow man, and the service of others. He retired from the VA as the Veterans Outreach Coordinator after helping countless homeless veterans. He loved politics, sports, and was an avid Negaunee Miner, Yankees, and Notre Dame fan. Kevin was much loved by family and friends and will be deeply missed. Funeral and military honors to be held at Bay Pines VA Cemetery, St. Petersburg, Sept. 13, at 9 am. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 1 pm, at the Elks Lodge-Holiday Isles, Madeira Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Daystar Life Center, 226 6th St. S., St. Petersburg, FL 33701.

