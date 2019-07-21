EDWARDS, Kevin Scott
Memorial services for Kevin Scott Edwards will be held 11 am, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church 4200 17th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Edwards was born May 20, 1959 in Jersey City, NJ to Odessa Edwards and the late Herman L. Edwards. He joined the U.S. Army after graduating from Snyder High School in Jersey City. He passed June 14, 2019 in Bayfront Medical Center Hospice Care.
Edwards was an active member of NIMH (National Institute of Mental Health), Bazelon Center, Goodwill Industries, NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and Faces & Voices of Recovery; founder and former Chair of the James A. Haley Hospital Veterans Advocacy Council; Florida State Advisory Council on Jail Diversion Trauma Related for OEF/OIF Veterans member; Central Florida Behavioral Health Network Board of Directors member. He actively supported Dog Tag Heroes, Inc. and the Bay Area Regional Veterans Network (BARVN). Edwards was a Certified Veteran Peer Support Specialist.
Edwards is survived by siblings, Kyle Edwards, Kim Hampton, Dwayne Howard and was the father of Jonathan, Aja and Kevina. He is mourned by his loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Edwards' remains will be inurned at the Bay Pines National Cemetery at 2 pm sharp with full Honor Guard. Pastor Randy Helms will preside at the memorial service and deliver the eulogy.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 21, 2019