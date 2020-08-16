Kevin SHAFFER

SHAFFER, Kevin D. 62, of Dunedin, FL., passed August 13, 2020 after losing his short battle with lung cancer. He was born in South Bend, IN. He moved with his family to Florida at age 14. After graduating from Dunedin High School, Kevin served in the Navy from 1979 to 1985. He was a respected electrical contractor for over 25 years, an avid Bucs and Ray fan and golfer. Always one to put other people first, he was a humble and kind friend to all. Kevin is survived by his adoring wife of 29 years, Phyllis; his father, Donald; brothers, Mark (Marcie), Mitch, Andy; sister, Susan (Mark) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna and brother, Scott. A Celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 22, at 11 am at Moss Feaster Funeral Home, 1320 Main Street, Dunedin. There will be web streaming available. Moss Feaster Dunedin Chapel



