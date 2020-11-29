1/1
Kevin SHERIDAN
SHERIDAN, Kevin Francis died peacefully on November 21, 2020 with his family at his side after a brave battle with cancer. Kevin was born on September 20, 1952 in Bethesda, MD. Kevin's family knew him as a fun adventure-seeking dad who loved music, motorcycles, cars and golf. He had an incredibly special way with kids and animals. He was a lifelong musician with a sense of humor that will be forever missed. He will always live on through music. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Emily (Jordan) Sheridan and Molly (Francisco) Miranda; his two grandchildren, Jaxon and Harper; his pets, Augie and Lilly; his brother, Michael Sheridan; sisters, Kathleen McLallen, Mary Potter, Lynn Welch, Kara Sheridan; and his 15 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Brian and Aileen Sheridan; and his sister, Patricia Sheridan.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
