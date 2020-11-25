WINKLER, Kevin A. "One-legged Kevin" 69, US Navy Veteran, passed away at home Nov. 20, 2020. He was the father of Renee Frongetta, grandfather of Nikkia and Alyshea of Holley NY; beloved stepfather of Sheila (Everett) Priestley, Karen Everett (dec.) and Thomas Sigler III of New Port Richey FL and grampa of Talon Milam, Robert Martin Jr., Michael, Amanda, and Andrew Priestley, Tommy and Timmy Sigler, and great-grampa of William and Amelia. Memorial Service is to be held at Faupel Funeral Home, 7524 Ridge Rd., Port Richey FL 34668 Saturday, November 28, 2020. Visitation will be from 11 am to noon and the Service will be at 12 noon.



