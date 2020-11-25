1/1
Kevin WINKLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WINKLER, Kevin A. "One-legged Kevin" 69, US Navy Veteran, passed away at home Nov. 20, 2020. He was the father of Renee Frongetta, grandfather of Nikkia and Alyshea of Holley NY; beloved stepfather of Sheila (Everett) Priestley, Karen Everett (dec.) and Thomas Sigler III of New Port Richey FL and grampa of Talon Milam, Robert Martin Jr., Michael, Amanda, and Andrew Priestley, Tommy and Timmy Sigler, and great-grampa of William and Amelia. Memorial Service is to be held at Faupel Funeral Home, 7524 Ridge Rd., Port Richey FL 34668 Saturday, November 28, 2020. Visitation will be from 11 am to noon and the Service will be at 12 noon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faupel Funeral Home - Port Richey
7524 Ridge Road
Port Richey, FL 34668
(727) 849-9964
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff at Faupel Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved