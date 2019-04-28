Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
Kikue Hurst
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
Kikue "Peggy" Hurst Obituary
HURST, Kikue "Peggy"

86, of Vero Beach, and formerly of Largo, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. Peggy was predeceased by her husband, Harvey Hurst. She is survived by her son, Bobby of Vero Beach; three grandchildren, Mieko Hurst, Shannon Hurst, and Jay Hurst; and one great-grandchild, Jordon Barker. Visitation will be 12-2 pm, with services 2 pm, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 all at the Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, (727) 562-2080. Condolences may be offered at serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019
