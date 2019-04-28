|
|
HURST, Kikue "Peggy"
86, of Vero Beach, and formerly of Largo, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. Peggy was predeceased by her husband, Harvey Hurst. She is survived by her son, Bobby of Vero Beach; three grandchildren, Mieko Hurst, Shannon Hurst, and Jay Hurst; and one great-grandchild, Jordon Barker. Visitation will be 12-2 pm, with services 2 pm, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 all at the Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, (727) 562-2080. Condolences may be offered at serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019