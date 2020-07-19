Kimberly JORDISON-MACHOVINA

JORDISON-MACHOVINA, Kimberly Ann Heaven needed a supermodel and on July 7, 2020, Kimberly Ann Jordison-Machovina, age 63, left her earthly body to join the beautiful people in Heaven. She was born and raised in Des Moines and Knoxville, Iowa. She was Homecoming Queen of Knoxville High School 1974, and modeled for Yonkers Dept. Store. In 1975, she moved to Clearwater, Florida. Kim worked as a Direct Cable Sales Representative, Cable Ad Sales Manager and Real Estate Agent. In 2011, she started her own essential oil aromatherapy business, Real Roots. Kim was a pro at almost everything she tried: golfing, snow skiing, painting, and sales. She was young at heart, mind, body and spirit. She loved to laugh, dance, garden and enjoyed drinking champagne for no reason at all. Kim was the epitome of beauty, grace, charm, and positive energy. She lit up every room she entered with her magnetic smile and radiant blue eyes. The greatest love of her life was being a mother to Matthew Halma, whom she adored and cherished. She was thrilled when she became a grandmother to Mason Halma in 2019. Our world is less beautiful without Kimberly's light, and we will miss her. Kim is preceded in death by her mother, Sandy (Tommy) Wignall; father, Gary (Ann) Jordison; and husband, Jerry Machovina. Kim is survived by her son, Matthew Halma (Crystal Santillan); grandson, Mason Halma; brothers, Steve and Rick Jordison; step-daughters, Allyson (Brandon) Hogue; Jodi (JC) Lawrence; Lindsey (Adam) Cates; 13 step-grandchildren; four nieces; three nephews; her beloved dog, Abby; and the very best friends of over 30 years, Kim Henrich, Barb Wirth, Brenda May, Jeff Halma, Debbie Torres, Liz Butler and many adoring fans.



