Kimberly KENT FAIRLEY
KENT FAIRLEY, Kimberly 50, of Land O' Lakes, Florida passed away September 27, 2020. She was native to Florida, being born in Tampa. Kim was Christian in faith and was a member of Cross Baptist Church. Kim graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1988, she loved to sing, travel and spend time with her family. She is preceded in death by her brother, Carl Kent Jr.; she is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Don Fairley; son, Jordan; daughter, Kristen (Michael) White; parents, WC Kent and Martha Kent; sisters, Nan Walden (Bo) and Connie Thomas; many nieces and nephews. Loyless Funeral Homes

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Loyless Funeral Home
19651 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste E-2
Tampa, FL 33647
(813) 280-0040
