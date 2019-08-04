LARIVEE, Kimberly Jo 60, of Seminole, Florida passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Born February 9, 1959 in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Jeanette Paquin and Lowel Herzog. Her husband of 36 years, Kenneth Larivee; her children, Jennifer McEvilly (Wayne McEvilly) and Mitchell Larivee (fiancé Molly Rekstis); and her three siblings survive her. Her family and friends will gather at a private residence on Saturday, August 10 to celebrate her life, and cherish her memories.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019