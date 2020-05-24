WILKERSON, Kimberly Gayle of Temple Terrace, FL, passed Monday, May 18, 2020. Kimberly was born to Paul "Skip" and Kathryn Gayle Clower, December 19, 1961 in Pensacola, FL. Kim will be lovingly remembered by her husband, David; mother, Gayle; brothers, Kenny and Keith Clower; and sister, Kara Wise. She was preceded in death by her father. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Kim's honor to The Joy FM, florida.thejoyfm.com. www.curlewhills.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 24, 2020.