Kimberly Wilkerson
1961 - 2020
WILKERSON, Kimberly Gayle of Temple Terrace, FL, passed Monday, May 18, 2020. Kimberly was born to Paul "Skip" and Kathryn Gayle Clower, December 19, 1961 in Pensacola, FL. Kim will be lovingly remembered by her husband, David; mother, Gayle; brothers, Kenny and Keith Clower; and sister, Kara Wise. She was preceded in death by her father. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Kim's honor to The Joy FM, florida.thejoyfm.com. www.curlewhills.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
