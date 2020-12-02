1/1
Kimberly WRIGHT
WRIGHT, Kimberly M. 53, of St. Petersburg Florida, transitioned November 27, 2020. She is survived by loving parents, Ernest and Mattie Wright; sister, Patricia Stubbins (Mack Jr.); brother, Vincent Wright; companion, Michael T. Washington; nephews, nieces, aunts, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Graveside service is Friday, Dec. 4, 11 am at Royal Palm Cemetery South. Visitation is Thursday, Dec. 3, 4-7 pm at: Smith Funeral Home/894-2266

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
DEC
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Royal Palm Cemetery South
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Smith Funeral Home
