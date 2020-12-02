WRIGHT, Kimberly M. 53, of St. Petersburg Florida, transitioned November 27, 2020. She is survived by loving parents, Ernest and Mattie Wright; sister, Patricia Stubbins (Mack Jr.); brother, Vincent Wright; companion, Michael T. Washington; nephews, nieces, aunts, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Graveside service is Friday, Dec. 4, 11 am at Royal Palm Cemetery South. Visitation is Thursday, Dec. 3, 4-7 pm at: Smith Funeral Home/894-2266
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.