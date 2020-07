Or Copy this URL to Share

DANDY, Kinsemen 70, of St. Petersburg, FL, transitioned June 28, 2020. He is survived by a daughter, Tywanna Everett; two brothers; four sisters and other relative. Funeral Service Saturday, July 11, (family only), Visitation Friday, July 10, 4-7 pm at: Smith Funeral Home 727-894-2266.



