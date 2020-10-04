Kirby BODDEN

BODDEN, Kirby O. 93, born July 17, 1927 in West Bay, Grand Cayman, died Sept 29, 2020 in Tampa, FL. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Inez; his daughter, Charlene (Rick); son, (Michael); sister, Naomi (Burke); brother, John, deceased (Zelpha); four grandchildren, Jim (Valerie); Christie; Ben (Sandra); Ali (Tim); eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Kirby retired after working 43 years with the Merchant Marines and WR Grace. He loved to tell stories about his travels around the world, but his favorite thing was to make people laugh. Kirby came to the U.S. in 1945, where he realized his dream to become a citizen and to provide a pathway to success for future generations. He reveled in his family's successes as his own. He was a fighter until the end and will be missed but never forgotten. Special Thanks to the entire staff of Tampa Lakes Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.



