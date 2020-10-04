1/1
Kirby BODDEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kirby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BODDEN, Kirby O. 93, born July 17, 1927 in West Bay, Grand Cayman, died Sept 29, 2020 in Tampa, FL. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Inez; his daughter, Charlene (Rick); son, (Michael); sister, Naomi (Burke); brother, John, deceased (Zelpha); four grandchildren, Jim (Valerie); Christie; Ben (Sandra); Ali (Tim); eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Kirby retired after working 43 years with the Merchant Marines and WR Grace. He loved to tell stories about his travels around the world, but his favorite thing was to make people laugh. Kirby came to the U.S. in 1945, where he realized his dream to become a citizen and to provide a pathway to success for future generations. He reveled in his family's successes as his own. He was a fighter until the end and will be missed but never forgotten. Special Thanks to the entire staff of Tampa Lakes Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved