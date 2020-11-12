DRIVER, Kirk of Clearwater, passed away November 9, 2020 at home under the loving care of his wife, daughter and best friend. Kirk was born on November 19, 1956 to Jane and the late John Driver. He graduated from Clearwater High School in 1974, then continued his education and graduated with his bachelor's degree from Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. Kirk enjoyed spending time collecting artifacts, studying archeology and paleontology, hunting, fishing, and especially spending time with his loved ones. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; his daughter, Rachel; his mother, Jane; his brother, Ben (Denise); his nephews, Ryan and Matthew; and many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends. Kirk fought one of the toughest battles that any one person could. After being diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer just under two years ago, he buckled down and did everything he could to stay with us for as long as possible. Everything from typical chemotherapy treatments to up-and-coming medical trials, he tried it all. Solace should be felt in knowing that all of his earth-bound pain is finally over. His legacy will live on through his friends and family, our words and thoughts having been inspired by him all along and are what will last for the years to come. He will be remembered for his incredibly timed jokes, detailed stories, and vivacious personality, as these are the things that made him Kirk Driver. Kirk will be remembered with a memorial celebration in 2021, once large gatherings are safe again. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks for donations to be made to Suncoast Hospice."For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us." - Romans 8:18



