LOVE, Kivontae M. 25, of Tampa, passed away on Nov. 27, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Vetson Love Sr. and Shonda Robinson; son, Isaiah M. Love; his brothers, Marquez and Ali Robinson, and Veston Love Jr.; sisters, Moriah and Ahliayha Love; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, 5-7 with wake 6-7 pm; Funeral Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 am; both services to be held at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3455 21st Avenue S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 5, 2019