CARLISLE, Koby Blaine 15, went to eternal rest on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was born on May 6, 2004 in Brandon, FL and he was raised in Plant City. Koby was a young man who always had a smile on his face. He was a country boy through and through. Koby loved to fish, hunt, go mudding in the trucks, ride his four-wheeler, and sit by the bonfire all while listening to country music. Koby was going to attend Strawberry Crest High School for the first year. He is preceded in death by his father, Roy Carlisle. Koby is survived by his mother, Amanda Fissel and his sister, Lacey Ball. Surviving are paternal grandparents, Paul and Evelyn Carlisle; maternal grandparents, Keith and Loretta Hart, Russell Hoffman; paternal great-grandparents, Lloyd and Esther; surviving maternal great-grandparents, Robert and Carol Hoffman Orr, Betty Fissell, and Willard and Betty Hart; aunts and uncles, Justin and Amy Carlisle, Lance Hart, James and Brandi Murphy, Spencer Hoffman, Maria Myer, and Richie Myer; cousins, Taylor and Peyton Carlisle, Saige Hart, and Ryan Murphy. Koby had numerous great- aunts and uncles, extended cousins, and many friends. To honor Koby, the families will have a Celebration of Life Saturday, August 17 at 2 in the afternoon at Fellowship Baptist Church, 13515 US 301, Thonotosassa, FL 33592. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation in Koby's memory to the Fellowship Youth Center. They are building a new center for the youth group. Koby was a part of that youth group. He really enjoyed the activities and fellowship.

