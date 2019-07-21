Kristen McHan (1985 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Service Information
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL
33578
(813)-677-9494
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

McHAN, Kristen

33, passed away July 12, 2019 in Valley Grove, West Virginia. She is survived by her loving family, son, Conner Caton; mom, Mary McHan; dad, Ricky McHan; stepdad, William Oakey; brother, Richard McHan; sisters, Tammy Potter and Mischelle Romanello; fiance, Kendrick Johnson; sister, Amy Hancock; two nieces; and six nephews. There will be a visitation Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 11:30 am-12:30 pm followed by a service at 12:30 pm at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in Hackney Cemetery.

Serenity Meadows
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.