McHAN, Kristen
33, passed away July 12, 2019 in Valley Grove, West Virginia. She is survived by her loving family, son, Conner Caton; mom, Mary McHan; dad, Ricky McHan; stepdad, William Oakey; brother, Richard McHan; sisters, Tammy Potter and Mischelle Romanello; fiance, Kendrick Johnson; sister, Amy Hancock; two nieces; and six nephews. There will be a visitation Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 11:30 am-12:30 pm followed by a service at 12:30 pm at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in Hackney Cemetery.
Serenity Meadows
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 21, 2019