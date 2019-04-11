Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kristen (Ruskiewicz) WALTERS. View Sign

WALTERS, Kristen (Ruskiewicz)



of Tampa, FL passed away April 7, 2019 in Tampa.



Kristen was born in Dover, Delaware to Sharon and Dan Ruskiewicz, June 7, 1968. She graduated from Chamberlain High School in Tampa and attended the University of South Florida. Kristen loved her job at the E.W. Scripps Company and her work on the Scripps Howard awards.



Kristen joins her husband Frank H. Walters Jr. in Heaven.



Kristen leaves her greatest love, her son, Fender. She also leaves her sister, Robin and her husband, Skip, their children, Olivia and Parker; her brother, Danny and his wife, Jennifer and their children, Austin, Brendan, Ashlynn and Landon; her mother and father, Sharon and Col. Dan Ruskiewicz; her sister-in-law, Charyl and her husband, Dwayne and their daughters, Jessica and Chelsea, as well as hundreds of loving friends.



Kristen's beautiful golden light shined so bright on all who were blessed to know her. Stories of Kristen's humor and antics are innumerable.



Visitation will be at 6 pm, Saturday, April 13 at Blount and Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood, 3207 W Bearss Ave, Tampa.



A celebration of Kristen's life will be held at 3 pm, Sunday, April 14, also at Blount and Curry Funeral Home in Carrollwood.



In lieu of flowers, a fund for Fender has been established at Grow Financial Credit Union. Donations can be made by check, payable to Fender Walters, sent to: c/o Robin Johnson 211 Clairmont Road, Sterrett, AL 35147. Donations can also be made via Venmo to @Robin-Johnson-147 to deposit directly to this account.



The Ruskiewicz, Johnson and Walters families wish to extend our sincere thanks to the excellent critical care medical staff at St. Joseph's hospital, our family, and the scores of friends who have reached out, helped out and shared their beautiful stories of our dear Kristen.

