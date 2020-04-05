Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kristie MERCHANT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MERCHANT, Kristie Lee 46, of St. Petersburg died March 15, 2020. It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved Kristie; our daughter, sister, twin, girlfriend, mother, aunt, and friend. She will be remembered for her good nature, wit, and humor as well as for the love she had for her two beautiful, smart, and witty daughters, Megan Diane Davies and Emma Lee Merchant. She was predeceased by her mother, Diane Gray. In addition to her daughters, she is survived by her boyfriend, Andy Gaylord; parents, Roger and Sharon Jones and Gary and Yvonne Gray; sisters, Tammy Hill (Pete) and Tina Pence; step-sisters, Jennifer Taylor (Mark) and Yvette Oden and stepbrother, Steven Giallourakis; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , Melanoma Research Alliance. A family service will be planned at a later date.

MERCHANT, Kristie Lee 46, of St. Petersburg died March 15, 2020. It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved Kristie; our daughter, sister, twin, girlfriend, mother, aunt, and friend. She will be remembered for her good nature, wit, and humor as well as for the love she had for her two beautiful, smart, and witty daughters, Megan Diane Davies and Emma Lee Merchant. She was predeceased by her mother, Diane Gray. In addition to her daughters, she is survived by her boyfriend, Andy Gaylord; parents, Roger and Sharon Jones and Gary and Yvonne Gray; sisters, Tammy Hill (Pete) and Tina Pence; step-sisters, Jennifer Taylor (Mark) and Yvette Oden and stepbrother, Steven Giallourakis; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , Melanoma Research Alliance. A family service will be planned at a later date. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.