MERCHANT, Kristie Lee 46, of St. Petersburg died March 15, 2020. It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved Kristie; our daughter, sister, twin, girlfriend, mother, aunt, and friend. She will be remembered for her good nature, wit, and humor as well as for the love she had for her two beautiful, smart, and witty daughters, Megan Diane Davies and Emma Lee Merchant. She was predeceased by her mother, Diane Gray. In addition to her daughters, she is survived by her boyfriend, Andy Gaylord; parents, Roger and Sharon Jones and Gary and Yvonne Gray; sisters, Tammy Hill (Pete) and Tina Pence; step-sisters, Jennifer Taylor (Mark) and Yvette Oden and stepbrother, Steven Giallourakis; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , Melanoma Research Alliance. A family service will be planned at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020