FERRIS, Kristopher J. 40, of Seminole, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born April 9, 1979 in Warsaw, NY. He is survived by his three daughters, Savanna, Kristen, and Alexis all of St Petersburg; sister, Nicole Luengen of St Petersburg; mother and her husband, Patricia and Erlin Watkins of Seminole; and grandfather, Joseph Moorhouse Sr. of Seminole; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. A memorial service for Kristopher is scheduled for Sept. 17, 2019.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019