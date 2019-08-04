Kristopher FERRIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kristopher FERRIS.
Obituary
Send Flowers

FERRIS, Kristopher J. 40, of Seminole, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born April 9, 1979 in Warsaw, NY. He is survived by his three daughters, Savanna, Kristen, and Alexis all of St Petersburg; sister, Nicole Luengen of St Petersburg; mother and her husband, Patricia and Erlin Watkins of Seminole; and grandfather, Joseph Moorhouse Sr. of Seminole; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. A memorial service for Kristopher is scheduled for Sept. 17, 2019.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.