Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory KRISTOPHER ROBERT LARSON Oct. 10 1984 - March 17, 1993 MELISSA NICOLE LARSON March 20, 1987 - March 17, 1993 Twenty-seven years, my children, since we said our last "Good-Bye." Not a day goes by that I don't recall your smiles, touch, or your love. You continue to live in my heart and all the people your lives have touched. The bitter-sweet memories will linger forever. I will always love you and look forward to the day I can hold you in my arms once again. Give my love to Papa and Nana and to all our loved ones who have joined you now. Until we meet again. Love, Mom

In Loving Memory KRISTOPHER ROBERT LARSON Oct. 10 1984 - March 17, 1993 MELISSA NICOLE LARSON March 20, 1987 - March 17, 1993 Twenty-seven years, my children, since we said our last "Good-Bye." Not a day goes by that I don't recall your smiles, touch, or your love. You continue to live in my heart and all the people your lives have touched. The bitter-sweet memories will linger forever. I will always love you and look forward to the day I can hold you in my arms once again. Give my love to Papa and Nana and to all our loved ones who have joined you now. Until we meet again. Love, Mom Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close