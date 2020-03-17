In Loving Memory KRISTOPHER ROBERT LARSON Oct. 10 1984 - March 17, 1993 MELISSA NICOLE LARSON March 20, 1987 - March 17, 1993 Twenty-seven years, my children, since we said our last "Good-Bye." Not a day goes by that I don't recall your smiles, touch, or your love. You continue to live in my heart and all the people your lives have touched. The bitter-sweet memories will linger forever. I will always love you and look forward to the day I can hold you in my arms once again. Give my love to Papa and Nana and to all our loved ones who have joined you now. Until we meet again. Love, Mom
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2020