In Loving Memory



KRISTOPHER ROBERT LARSON



Oct. 10, 1984 March 17, 1993



MELISSA NICOLE LARSON



March 20, 1987 March 17, 1993



Twenty-six years, my children, since we said our last "Good-Bye." Not a day goes by that I don't recall your smiles, touch, or your love. You continue to live in my heart and all the people your lives have touched. The bitter-sweet memories will linger forever. I will always love you and look forward to the day I can hold you in my arms once again. Give my love to Papa and Nana and to all our loved ones who have joined you now. Until we meet again. Love, Mom

