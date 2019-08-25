|
|
passed away on August 16, 2019 at the young age of 42. He was born in England, grew up in Canada, but found his home in Florida. He graduated from East Lake High in 1995. He was passionate about music and poetry, and truly enjoyed sharing his words with others so they could experience that same joy and appreciation for life that he had. His family and friends will miss him, especially his parents, Christine and Bruce; siblings, Jason, Sabrina, and Matthew; two kids, Drake and Breanna; former wife, Cheryl; and his extended family. A Memorial will be held on August 31 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Dobies Funeral Home, Tarpon Springs, Florida. Everyone is welcome.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019