GRUZLEWSKI, Kyle James 29, formerly of New Port Richey FL, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. Kyle is survived by his son, Bentley; his parents, Jim and Jeanean; sisters, Paige and Lindsay; grandmothers, Connie and Rita. Services will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church of New Port Richey, 6800 Trouble Creek Road. Visitation from 10-11 am. Funeral service at 11 am. Burial at Keplinger Cemetery, Landes, IL. In lieu of flowers, expressions of love can be made in memory of Kyle to Jim and Jeanean Gruzlewski to establish a college fund for his son, Bentley.



