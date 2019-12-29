LEMUS, Kyle Gordon 35, of Houston, Texas, passed away on December 12, 2019. Kyle was born on November 23, 1984, in Fort Myers, Florida. He lived much of his life in Tampa where he met his husband. Kyle is survived by his beloved husband, Christopher Victor Lemus of Houston, Texas. He is also survived by his mother, Gloria Berry of Nicholasville, Kentucky; his stepfather, Michael Cohen of Tampa, Florida; and his sister, Jessica Busby of Newnan, Georgia. He leaves behind dear friends and cherished family whose hearts and lives he touched with his humor, his love, and his kind spirit. Service details to be announced. In lieu of the usual remembrances, please consider a donation in Kyle's name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. A more detailed tribute can be found online at: www.bradshawcarter.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019