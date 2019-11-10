Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kyle MYERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MYERS, Kyle William 29, of Dunedin, passed away in his sleep Sept. 28, 2019. Born in Dunedin, he was a sixth-gen-eration Floridian. He was preceded in death by his Papa, Herbie Mann of Dunedin and his cousin, Jeremy Lawyer of Georgia. He is survived by his heartbroken family: parents, Bruce and Kathy Myers; grandparents, Doris Mann, Tom and Gail Myers of Bradenton; Bill and Sandy Hatfield of Commerce, Georgia; and over 50 loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He graduated from Dunedin High School in 2008, and attended St. Petersburg College. Kyle never met a stranger. He was the kid in middle school who sat with the new kids at lunch to help them feel welcome. He was an Eagle Scout from Troop 26 in Palm Harbor. There will be a celebration of life in January 2020 in Dunedin. Kyle will be sorely missed and never forgotten. Rest In Peace, our sweet, bright light boy-o.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019

