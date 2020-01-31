|
|
VOGEL, Kyle James 21, of New Port Richey, died January 21, 2020. Survived by parents, James and Tabitha Vogel; brother, Tyler Rhodes; sisters, Carley and Kaitlyn Wolodkewitsch; grandparents, William and Marylou Vogel; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; best friend Kevin Cullen. Visitation will be Saturday February 1 from 1-5 pm and Sunday February 2, 11-12 pm at Dobies Funeral Home, 6616 Congress St. with Funeral Service Sunday February 2 at 12 pm at Dobies Funeral Home, 6616 Congress St., burial to follow at Grace Memorial Cemetery. Dobies FH/Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 31, 2020