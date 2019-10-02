Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L. ANDERSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANDERSON, L. Weston "Wes" 96, beloved husband of Gloria C. Anderson for over 70 years, died at home Sunday, September 15, 2019. Gloria passed away in 2017. Weston "Wes" was born in Attleboro, Massachusetts, and was the middle son of Louis and Agnes Anderson. His two brothers, Elliott and Melvin, preceded him in death. After graduating from Attleboro High School, he attended M.I.T. and graduated from Tufts University. Wes served as an officer in the Navy during WWII aboard the destroyer escort Albert T. Harris in the South Pacific. He and Gloria are the parents of six children, William (Christen) of Indianapolis, Donald (Robin) of Coventry, CT, Robert (Kelly) of E. Falmouth, MA, Richard (Wiona) of Whipple, OH, Linda (Charles) of Guilford, CT, and Thomas (Patti) of Sandwich, MA. In addition to daughter-in-law, Debbie, 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren survive. After having lived in Westfield, NJ for 30 years, he was a 33-year resident of Seminole, FL. Wes retired after a 40-year career as a research chemist with Asarco. He was an avid sailor and tennis player. He also enjoyed visits from his family, computers, dogs, music, and the shore birds who flew in daily. Just this year, he was proud to have attended an Honor Flight to Washington DC and a Valor Flight for WWII veterans to New Orleans, both accompanied by his granddaughter, Elizabeth. Wes gifted his body to scientific research. A military memorial service at the Bay Pines National Cemetery is pending. Donations in Wes's memory may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

