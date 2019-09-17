DeKEYSER, LaCretia "Rita" 89, of Hudson, FL, passed away on September 13, 2019. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, John DeKeyser Jr. Survivors include her three children and their spouses, John (Lynda), Gail (William), Kelly (Stacy); grandchildren, Paul, Scott, Thomas, and Steven; great-grandchildren, Gemma, Logan, and Marissa. Rita will be laid to rest at a private family ceremony at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 17, 2019