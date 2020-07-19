LaDonna SMITH

SMITH, LaDonna "Mickey" 91, passed away on July 9, 2020 at VITAS Hospice House in Hernando, Florida. She was born on November 21, 1928 in Columbus, Ohio to Dr. J Rollins and Lucille Eagon McGriff. She was an exceptional cook, home decorator, entertainer, and was known for her style. Her greatest passion was golf. She belonged to the Glen Lakes Country Club in Weeki Wachee, Florida for more than 20 years. Mickey's positive outlook on life made her a pleasure to know; she made and maintained great friendships throughout her life. All who knew her will dearly miss her. Mickey was predeceased by her first husband, George Kriner (1992); and her second husband, George Smith (2011). She is survived by her sister, Lyn Erickson of Maui, Hawaii; niece, Anne Campbell (Mark) of Novi, Michigan; nephew, Stephen Clabuesch (Cecilia Shin) of Santa Cruz, California; and stepson, Andrew Smith (Penny) of Thomasville, Georgia. She also had two great-nephews, (Kyle and Sean); one great- niece, (Piper); one great- great-niece, (Emma); and two grandsons, (Griffin and Tyler). A memorial service was held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. Memorial gifts in honor of Mickey may be sent to: St. Andrew's Episcopal Church 2301 Deltona Blvd. Spring Hill, FL 34606.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store