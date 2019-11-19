Lamar Fuss (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with..."
    - American Heart Association
  • "We are so sorry for your loss"
    - Anthony and Elaine Diaz
Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Homes - Terrace Oaks Chapel
12690 North 56th Street
Tampa, FL
33617
(813)-988-9200
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Homes - Terrace Oaks Chapel
12690 North 56th Street
Tampa, FL 33617
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

FUSS, Lamar age 79, of Temple Terrace, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Lamar was born July 29, 1940 in Georgetown, SC. As a long time resident and youth football coach, Lamar was well known and loved throughout the Temple Terrace community. Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Patsy Fuss; son, Cameron (Angala) Fuss; daughter, Brooke (Bart) Riccardi; sister, Ruth Gunter; and grandchildren, Emily and B.J. Riccardi. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Blount and Curry, Terrace Oaks Chapel, Temple Terrace. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lamar's name to the or the . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.blountcurryterraceoaks. com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.