FUSS, Lamar age 79, of Temple Terrace, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Lamar was born July 29, 1940 in Georgetown, SC. As a long time resident and youth football coach, Lamar was well known and loved throughout the Temple Terrace community. Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Patsy Fuss; son, Cameron (Angala) Fuss; daughter, Brooke (Bart) Riccardi; sister, Ruth Gunter; and grandchildren, Emily and B.J. Riccardi. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Blount and Curry, Terrace Oaks Chapel, Temple Terrace. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lamar's name to the or the . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.blountcurryterraceoaks. com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 19, 2019