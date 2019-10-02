BURKE, Lana (Turner) 79, of Tampa, passed away on September 26, 2019 in Tampa. Lana was born in Plant City, FL to Maitha and Jefferson Turner on September 16, 1940. She went to school at Turkey Creek. She married Charles Robert Burke on June 11, 1960 in Georgia. She worked as a bookkeeper for Gulf Refrigeration for 20 years. She was involved in being a great mother, grandmother, and wife, always seeking out to provide the best home and nurturing environment for her family, always bringing out the best in the people's lives that she touched. Lana is preceded in death by her parents, Jeff and Maitha Turner and sister, Christine Dearing. Lana is survived by her husband, Charles Robert Burke; her son, Charles Burke Jr.; her daughter, Cynthia Burke Norton and Robert Norton; two grandchildren, Cynthia and Brandon; and sisters, Maryann Martin and Linda Cox. Visitation will be held on October 5, 2019 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood at 2:30 pm, with a memorial service to follow at 3:30 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 2, 2019