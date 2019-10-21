|
LANGSTON, Lana Renee 69, of Valrico, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, 1 pm, at East Chelsea Baptist Church, 7225 E. Chelsea St., Tampa, FL 33610. The family is requesting donations in lieu of flowers. The last 10 months have terribly affected the finances of the family. Please go to http://www.rubberroad.org to donate. Rubber Road is a charity started by Bishop Langston's daughter and son-in-law. Please sign the online guestbook at: SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 21, 2019