PETERSON, Lance B.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lance B. Peterson.
died Friday, March 8, 2019 as a result of bouts with cancer and heart disease. Lance and family moved to St. Pete Beach in 1955. Lance graduated from Boca Ciega High School in 1958 and joined the United States Air Force in 1960. He spent a short time with NSA before returning to his studies. He graduated from the University South Florida School of Business and had a 30 year career as an administrator with the Veterans Administration. Upon retiring Lance and wife Kay returned to St. Pete Beach and purchased a home next door to his childhood home. They were very active in The Gulf Beaches Historical Museum Board of Directors. Lance was active in the community and developed historical presentations of the Gulf Beaches growth. Lance was appointed to the City of St. Pete Beach Commission Planning Board and the St. Pete Beach Library Board of Directors. He was also elected to the Board of Directors of the Veterans of South Pinellas. Lance is survived by his brother, Bill Peterson (Karen) and stepsons, Rob Moore (Monica) of Clermont, Florida and Gary Moore (Laura) of Morrison, Colorado. Lance will be buried beside Kay at Bay Pines National Cemetery. The family will announce the final arrangements when completed. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to the Gulf Beaches Museum, the St. Pete Beach Library or the Veterans of South Pinellas.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019