FAIRFIELD, Lance J.



60, died very early the morning of Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019 in South Pasadena, FL. He was born Lance John Fairfield at Tampa General, the son of Dolores Fairfield, and younger brother to Gary Fairfield, who predeceased him in January, 2004. Lance grew up in the Palm River area of Tampa and attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Elementary and Tampa Bay Tech. He was a retired groundskeeper of tennis courts, which he tended for years at Treasure Bay Tennis Club in Largo. More importantly, Lance was a son, father, grandfather, fiance;, nephew, cousin, and friend. He was all about taking care of his family and friends, generous to a fault, and a person always ready to give and have a good time. His two favorite pastimes were deep sea fishing and golf, which he enjoyed often. Lance is survived by his daughter, Jannet Fairfield; grandson, Aedan; loving fiance;e, Liz Nash; and many other deeply saddened family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at Beach Memorial Chapel, 301 Corey Avenue, St. Pete Beach, April 7, 2019 at 11 am. A fellowship gathering luncheon will follow at the funeral home. For photos and condolences visit:



beachmemorialchapel.com

301 COREY AVE

St Pete Beach , FL 33706

