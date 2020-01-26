Lane DRURY (1961 - 2020)
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Woodlake Condominium Clubhouse
Clearwater, FL
DRURY, Lane James passed away unexpectedly on January 15, 2020. Lane was born in Chicago, IL on January 26, 1961. Lane had a wonderful sense of humor and was a gifted artist and athlete. Lane rescued many animals and loved music, especially the Beatles. Lane is survived by his son, Lane James Drury Jr.; sisters, Deann Michaels and Doreen MacKinnon. Celebration of Life to be held at 1 pm on February 1, 2020 at Woodlake Condominium Clubhouse, Clearwater, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020
