ROOKS, Langdon Kelly
|
passed away March 18, 2019 at age 58 at home with his wife and son. He is survived by wife, Dolly; son, Tyler; stepson, Sanford McMaster; sisters, Leucretia Stephens, Marleen Marcos; brother, Lynn Rooks; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services are at North Boulevard Church of Christ, 14901 N. Boulevard, Tampa 33613. Military Service is at 10 am and Family Memorial is at 11 am.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 27, 2019