Larey EUBANK

EUBANK, Larey S., formerly of Louisville, died Sunday at his home in Sun City Center, Florida. He was 85. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; a daughter, Gayle Eubank, of York, Pennsylvania; and a large extended family, including his cousin, Dr. Rachel Burger, and her husband, Bill Burger, of Harlan, Kentucky; sisters-in-law, Betty Ridge, of Tampa, Florida, and Mary Ellen Scott, of Cincinnati; and many nieces and nephews, including Matt and Mary Ann Ridge, of Louisville, Alan and Lana Ridge, of Louisville, and Mark and Lisa Ridge, of Terra Ceia, Florida. Please visit: SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.